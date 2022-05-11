 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mebane plant closing affects 83 employees

Prescient Co. Inc. plans to eliminate 83 jobs as part of closing manufacturing operations in Mebane by year’s end, according to a WARN Act notice with the N.C. Commerce Department.

The plant is at 2125 Sen. Ralph Scott Pkwy. The company focuses on the multi-unit residential construction industry.

The company did not disclose a reason for the plant closing nor where the production is being transferred. It also has operations in Charlotte, Arvada, Colo., and Krakaw, Poland.

Job cuts are projected to begin July 9 affecting 67 employees. The remainder of the employees will be let go by year’s end.

