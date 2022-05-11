Mebane plant closing affects 83 employees

Prescient Co. Inc. plans to eliminate 83 jobs as part of closing manufacturing operations in Mebane by year’s end, according to a WARN Act notice with the N.C. Commerce Department.

The plant is at 2125 Sen. Ralph Scott Pkwy. The company focuses on the multi-unit residential construction industry.

The company did not disclose a reason for the plant closing nor where the production is being transferred. It also has operations in Charlotte, Arvada, Colo., and Krakaw, Poland.

Job cuts are projected to begin July 9 affecting 67 employees. The remainder of the employees will be let go by year’s end.

