Mecklenburg board signs off on funding for Atrium's new innovation district in Charlotte.

Atrium Health has gained approval from a second local government entity on its request for $75 million in public funding for infrastructure initiatives.

The Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners voted 6-2 on Tuesday to provide its portion of the funding that will go toward a proposed Atrium $1.5 billion innovation district.

The Charlotte City Council voted in favor on Nov. 23.

Although most commissioners expressed support for the overall project at a Nov. 9 presentation, several questioned why so much public funding was needed when there are other pressing needs.

The Charlotte Observer reported Tuesday that most commissioners were satisfied with Atrium's plans to avoid negative spillover effects on neighboring residential communities.

The innovation district would be built near the planned Wake Forest School of Medicine slated to open in 2024.

The $75 million public investment consists of $60 million in tax increment grants and $15 million in bonds that will be reimbursed.

About $38.6 million is being asked of Mecklenburg County and about $36.4 million from the council.