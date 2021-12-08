Mecklenburg board signs off on funding for Atrium's new innovation district in Charlotte.

Atrium Health has gained approval from a second local government entity on its request for $75 million in public funding for infrastructure initiatives.
The Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners voted 6-2 on Tuesday to provide its portion of the funding that will go toward a proposed Atrium $1.5 billion innovation district.
The Charlotte City Council voted in favor on Nov. 23.
Although most commissioners expressed support for the overall project at a Nov. 9 presentation, several questioned why so much public funding was needed when there are other pressing needs.
The Charlotte Observer reported Tuesday that most commissioners were satisfied with Atrium's plans to avoid negative spillover effects on neighboring residential communities.
The innovation district would be built near the planned Wake Forest School of Medicine slated to open in 2024.
The $75 million public investment consists of $60 million in tax increment grants and $15 million in bonds that will be reimbursed.
About $38.6 million is being asked of Mecklenburg County and about $36.4 million from the council.
The county grants essentially would serve as property-tax reimbursements to help pay for a $28 million, 800-space parking deck in the district.
Part of the Atrium and Wexford pitch to the commissioners is that the county still would have about an $18 million property-tax gain over the 13-year period, plus an additional $5 million annual “in perpetuity,” Atrium chief executive Eugene Woods told commissioners.
At least 11,500 new jobs, including potentially 3,450 to 4,600 that won’t require a four-year college degree, are projected to be created over 15 years within the planned district and the future medical school campus.
The commissioners held a 2¼-hour public-planning meeting Nov. 9 on Atrium’s proposal.
Woods and Wexford Science + Technology officials spent about an hour on presentations designed to encourage commissioners to provide $38.4 million in tax-increment grants over 13 years.
The 40-acre district would be near a planned Wake Forest medical school campus slated for construction to begin in 2022 and for opening in 2024.
Charlotte is the nation’s largest city without a four-year medical school.
Wake Forest School of Medicine also governs downtown Winston-Salem’s Innovation Quarter, which currently covers 1.2 million square feet, under the auspices of Wake Forest University.
Wexford has been hired to recruit businesses, nonprofit and health care researchers to its planned district.
Meanwhile, Innovation Quarter officials announced June 14 that Wexford would be the main developer for Phase II of its district which could yield as many as 10 buildings and up to 2.7 million square feet of medical and mixed-use development on a 28-acre site.
