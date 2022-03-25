MedCost names Farrell as new president

MedCost LLC said Wednesday it has named health-care administrative veteran Lisa Farrell as its president.

Greg Bray, who served as interim president, returns to his role as chief financial officer of the Winston-Salem based group.

Farrell most recently served as president and chief executive of My Health by Health Providers.

The nonprofit was a collaboration of 12 North Carolina health systems —including Cone Health, Novant Health and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center — formed to develop a provider-owned and led Medicaid managed care plan. The group was not selected by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services to be one of four participating managed-care organizations serving statewide.

MedCost, founded in 1983, was co-owned by Baptist and Atrium Health until Atrium acquired Baptist in October 2020.

It provides services to employees of both health-care systems and external clients, including group health plan services, primarily in care management, third-party administration through MedCost Benefit Services.

