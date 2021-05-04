Medical clinic property sold for $1.2 million

The Winston Bone & Joint Surgery facility has been sold for $1.2 million to a Winston-Salem medical group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The 2.33-acre property at 3817 Forrestgate Drive has a 6,558-square-foot building.
The buyer is CFI Asset Management LLC, an affiliate of Carolinas Fertility Institute, which own a clinic at 3821 Forrestgate Drive. The seller is Forrestgate Drive Partners LLC.
336-727-7376
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.
Richard Craver
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today