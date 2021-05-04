 Skip to main content
Medical clinic property sold for $1.2 million
The Winston Bone & Joint Surgery facility has been sold for $1.2 million to a Winston-Salem medical group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Friday.

The 2.33-acre property at 3817 Forrestgate Drive has a 6,558-square-foot building.

The buyer is CFI Asset Management LLC, an affiliate of Carolinas Fertility Institute, which own a clinic at 3821 Forrestgate Drive. The seller is Forrestgate Drive Partners LLC.

