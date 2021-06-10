Medical devices company gains $6.4 million in offering

A Texas early-stage medical device company with a Wake Forest School of Medicine connection said Wednesday it has raised $6.4 million in an offering of its Series A preferred stock.
Renovo Concepts Inc., based in San Antonio, said the funds will be used primarily to fund completion of product development, initial manufacturing and the first-in-human clinical trial associated with its Mechanical Tissue Resuscitation device.
The device is designed for use in the treatment of traumatic brain injury.
The device has been developed and researched by Drs. Louis Argenta and Michael Morykwas with the Wake Forest medical school.
The device has shown promising results for treating traumatic, ischemic and hemorrhagic injuries to the brain, heart and spinal cord.
Renovo was formed in 2017 to develop and commercialize this platform technology. The patent estate has been licensed exclusively to Renovo by Wake Forest.
