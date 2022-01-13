Medical equipment supplier plans Franklin operations

Medical equipment supplier Innosonian America LLC said it will create 34 jobs in Franklin County as part of relocating its warehouse and sales facility to Youngsville.

The company said it would spend $345,000 on capital investments.

Innosonian is a multi-national CPR equipment developer with service centers located in the United States, United Kingdom and Korea.

The Youngsville facility will include the warehousing, sales and marketing of CPR training manikins to distributors and end users in the health care market in the U.S. The company’s new positions include software developers, sales representatives, product assembly and administrative personnel.

The average annual salary for all new positions is $47,691. By comparison, Franklin’s overall average annual wage is $44,826.

The company has been made eligible for up to $20,000 in performance-based incentives from the One North Carolina Fund, which requires matching local incentives.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.