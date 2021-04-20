 Skip to main content
Medical genetics company plans N.C. plant
Medical genetics company plans N.C. plant

Invitae Corp. a medical genetics company, said Tuesday it plans to build a major testing and laboratory facility in Morrisville, creating 374 jobs and spending $114.6 million on capital investments over 10 years.

Invitae, based in San Francisco, said it will establish an advanced genetics testing laboratory for the East Coast in Morrisville.

The Morrisville lab is expected to initially ramp up capacity to volume levels similar to Invitae’s flagship San Francisco laboratory facility, with additional growth projected in future years.

The average salary is projected at $91,176. By comparison, the average wage in Wake County is $63,966.

The company has been made eligible for up to $6.77 million in performance-based economic incentives over 12 years from the state’s Job Development Investment Grant program.

