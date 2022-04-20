Medical research firm Javara lands largest equity-funding raise

Javara, a medical research company based in Winston-Salem, has secured by far its largest equity fund raise of at least $30 million, according to an April 12 regulatory filing.

The company, which serves as an integrated research organization, reported it has $17.5 million remaining on the $47.5 million offering that launched April 1.

Previous equity fund raises involved $4.71 million in August 2019, $4.6 million in August 2020 and $7 million in September 2021.

Investors were not disclosed in the latest filing.

However, Javara issued a news release April 12 in which it said “it has secured a significant strategic growth investment in Series B funding from global growth equity firm General Atlantic.”

According to Indeed.com, Series B funding is defined as having “a high level of risk because businesses that succeed in a small market may not be able to survive and grow in a larger market.”

“Businesses trying to capture market share have the challenge of educating the public about their product or brand while competing with well-known businesses that have steady cash flow. Series B investors may account for this risk by asking for more equity.”

As part of the investment, two General Atlantic officials joined Javara’s board of directors, expanding it to five members. The new board members are: Dr. Brett Zbar, General Atlantic’s managing director and global head of life sciences; and Joe von Rickenbach, senior adviser with General Atlantic and co-founder, former chairman and chief executive of Parexel International Corp.

Javara intends to use the new capital “to drive geographic expansion and technological advancements, allowing Javara to further propel the integration of clinical research into the health-care ecosystem and provide access to clinical trials to more patients at the point of care through their trusted physician.”

Javara was established in 2018 by chief executive Jennifer Byrne, chief development officer Amanda Wright and general counsel and privacy officer Linda McCarty. It has about 170 employees overall.

Javara partners with large health-care organizations, which includes Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, to deliver clinical trial access at the point of care through integrated research staff and infrastructure.

“Our access to broad diverse patient populations through their trusted physician ensures clinical trials are completed with high enrollment and retention for quality data delivery,” Javara said.

Byrne said that “our focus in pioneering this innovative approach was — and remains — to create a model that drives value across the industry for all stakeholders, while ensuring all patients have the access to the care they deserve.”

Byrne said General Atlantic’s investment will help “bring forth more investigators, increase diversity and more effectively address the unmet need of patients through the delivery of clinical research as a care option.”

“Their commitment to seeking and realizing opportunities to advance clinical research is truly invaluable to our organization and our industry as we look to the future.”

Zbar said General Atlantic’s interest in Javara stems from its “conviction that the integrated research model created by Jennifer and team offers a compelling alternative to traditional site-based clinical investigation, holding the potential to increase the efficiency and quality of clinical trials and ultimately, improve patient outcomes.”

General Atlantic said it has made investments in at least 445 companies since its founding in 1980. The firm said it has more than $84 billion in assets under management as of Dec. 31 with 215 investment professionals worldwide.

Among the latest examples of Javara’s partnerships involves clinical trials with Baptist that’s focused on a respiratory virus for individuals ages 60 and older.

The clinical trial is testing a Pfizer vaccine designed to protect individuals from the virus (RSV) that affects the lungs and airways.

The RENOIR trial plans to enroll 30,000 participants globally who are healthy or have stable chronic conditions.

The clinical trial is in the Phase 3 stage that is measuring safety and efficacy in preventing moderate-to-severe lower respiratory tract illness associated with RSV.

The vaccine could become the first vaccine available for the prevention of the virus.

Those interested in participating can contact Baptist at (336) 364-6080. or email to tellmemore@javararesearch.com.

Also participating in North Carolina is Tryon Medical Partners at (704) 610-6295, as well as providers in Georgia and Texas.

Baptist and Javara have collaborated on several clinical trials, the most noteworthy involving the national clinical trial for Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine.

The groups also are participating in studying COVID-19 antibodies and vaccine testing since April 2020.

