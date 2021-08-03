 Skip to main content
Medicine manufacturer announces $550 million Wake plant
Amgen Inc. said Tuesday it will build a biologics medicinal manufacturing operation in Holly Springs, creating 355 jobs and spending $550 million on capital investments.

Amgen, founded in 1980 in Thousand Oaks, Calif., is one of the 30 companies that comprise the Dow Jones Industrial Average, with more than 24,000 employees worldwide, including more than 14,000 in the United States.

The company’s facilities n Holly Springs will feature a biologics drug-substance manufacturing plant.

The aggregate average salary for the jobs will be $119,510. By comparison, the average wage in Wake County is $63,966.

The company has been made eligible for up to $11.61 million in performance-based incentives over 12 years from the state’s Job Development Investment Grant program.

