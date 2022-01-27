Merger-related expenses send First Bancorp's fourth-quarter profit down sharply

The average earnings forecast was 76 cents by three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.

For fiscal 2021, the bank had a 17.4% increase in net income to $95.6 million.

The Select purchase lifts First Bancorp to $10.5 billion in total assets. Altogether, First Bancorp has 103 branches, including four in Forsyth County, six in Guilford and 17 overall in the Triad.

“Our company is well-positioned to continue its strong financial performance into 2022,” Richard Moore, the bank’s chief executive, said in a statement.

When excluding the provision, First Bancorp had loan revenue of $76.2 million, up 28.5% from the third quarter and 28.4% from a year ago.

Fee revenue dropped 24.7% to $15 million, in large part because the bank had a 53.7% drop in mortgage loan fees to $2.06 million, as well as a 53.1% decline in commissions from sales of insurance and financial products to $1.09 million.

However, other service charges, commissions and fees jumped 34.9% to $7 million.