Merger-related expenses send First Bancorp's fourth-quarter profit down sharply

First Bancorp finished fiscal 2021 on a sour note with a sharp increase in its loan-loss provision and lower fee revenue, the bank reported Wednesday.
The Southern Pines super-community bank reported net income of $10.5 million, compared with $27.6 million in the third quarter and $23.6 million a year ago.
The biggest factors were $16.1 million in merger expenses related to First Bancorp's $314.3 million, all-stock purchase of Select Bancorp Inc. that closed Oct. 18.
First Bancorp also reported adding $11 million to the provision, along with providing an additional $2.4 million "for unfunded commitments."
The bank said it took a one-time provision of $14.1 million "to establish an initial allowance for credit losses for non-credited deteriorated Select Bank loans." That decision offset a $3.1 million recovery from the overall provision.
By comparison, the bank had an overall $351,000 recovery in the third quarter and added $4.03 million a year ago.
The provision offers a glimpse at how a bank expects its loan portfolio and revenue stream to perform as customers struggle to make monthly payments. It has a bottom-line effect on a bank’s profitability.
Third-quarter diluted earnings were 30 cents share, compared with 97 cents in the third quarter and 81 cents from a year ago. First Bancorp did not disclose adjusted earnings for the fourth quarter.
The average earnings forecast was 76 cents by three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
For fiscal 2021, the bank had a 17.4% increase in net income to $95.6 million.
The Select purchase lifts First Bancorp to $10.5 billion in total assets. Altogether, First Bancorp has 103 branches, including four in Forsyth County, six in Guilford and 17 overall in the Triad.
“Our company is well-positioned to continue its strong financial performance into 2022,” Richard Moore, the bank’s chief executive, said in a statement.
When excluding the provision, First Bancorp had loan revenue of $76.2 million, up 28.5% from the third quarter and 28.4% from a year ago.
Fee revenue dropped 24.7% to $15 million, in large part because the bank had a 53.7% drop in mortgage loan fees to $2.06 million, as well as a 53.1% decline in commissions from sales of insurance and financial products to $1.09 million.
However, other service charges, commissions and fees jumped 34.9% to $7 million.
First Bancorp received a major ancillary benefit from its entrance during the third quarter of 2016 into the national Small Business Administration lending business.
For the fourth quarter, the bank reported SBA consulting fees of $1.1 million, compared with $1.9 million a year ago. It also had gains of $348,000 on the sales of the guaranteed portions of SBA loans, up from $2.43 million a year ago.
Nonperforming assets also reflected the Select purchase.
They rose to $52.6 million as of Dec. 31, compared with at $41 million on Sept. 30 and just under $47 million on Dec. 31, 2020.
