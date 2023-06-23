The Michaels craft retail chain will hold a grand reopening event for its Winston-Salem store from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
The store is at 1050 Hanes Mall Blvd. at Hanes Point Shops.
The event will include free family crafts, giveaways and local fare.
336-727-7376
@rcraverWSJ
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.
Richard Craver
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today