 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mickey Truck Bodies plans High Point production expansion
0 Comments

Mickey Truck Bodies plans High Point production expansion

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Mickey Truck Bodies has announced plans to create 62 jobs as part of adding operations in a vacant building in High Point.

The High Point Economic Development Corp. said the company projects spending $819,366 on capital investments on the 55,280-square-foot building at 1135 Foust Ave.

Matt Sink, the company’s chief executive, told the High Point Enterprise it "has a great backlog of work, a very strong schedule and tremendous growth opportunities into next year and beyond."

The job expansion will include the company’s headquarters on Trinity Avenue in High Point and its fleet service center in Thomasville. It has more than 300 local employees.

Mickey Truck Bodies has been family owned and operated since it was founded in High Point in 1904.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

China Escalates Crypto Crackdown, Bitcoin Tumbles

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News