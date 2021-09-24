Mickey Truck Bodies plans High Point production expansion

Mickey Truck Bodies has announced plans to create 62 jobs as part of adding operations in a vacant building in High Point.

The High Point Economic Development Corp. said the company projects spending $819,366 on capital investments on the 55,280-square-foot building at 1135 Foust Ave.

Matt Sink, the company’s chief executive, told the High Point Enterprise it "has a great backlog of work, a very strong schedule and tremendous growth opportunities into next year and beyond."

The job expansion will include the company’s headquarters on Trinity Avenue in High Point and its fleet service center in Thomasville. It has more than 300 local employees.

Mickey Truck Bodies has been family owned and operated since it was founded in High Point in 1904.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.