Midway Commons shopping center sold for $3.7 million

The Midway Commons shopping center has been bought for $3.7 million by three Forsyth County groups, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.
The 9.44-acre property at 189 Hickory Tree Road has CVS Pharmacy, Dollar Tree and Badcock Furniture as anchor tenants.
The buyers are Hodges-Satterfield LLC of Winston-Salem, Annie & Lizzy LLC of Lewisville, and HKB LLC of Winston-Salem.
The seller is Glenwood Midway Co. LLC of Huntersville.
Richard Craver
