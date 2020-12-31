 Skip to main content
Midway Commons shopping center sold for $3.7 million
The Midway Commons shopping center has been bought for $3.7 million by three Forsyth County groups, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.

The 9.44-acre property at 189 Hickory Tree Road has CVS Pharmacy, Dollar Tree and Badcock Furniture as anchor tenants.

The buyers are Hodges-Satterfield LLC of Winston-Salem, Annie & Lizzy LLC of Lewisville, and HKB LLC of Winston-Salem.

The seller is Glenwood Midway Co. LLC of Huntersville.

