Mike Wells: A gift to your survivors: Getting your affairs in order now

2.What are your assets, and do the appropriate family members know where to find a secure list of them? Ask your lawyer for a simple form to list your major assets and the contact person for each financial account.

3. Have you planned for your funeral and related matters at the time of your passing? Pre-paid funeral expense plans are often available, which can lock in costs, and generally that contract can be transferred to another community should you move to another location to be closer to your now out-of-town/state children. Call your organization of choice and ask its representative what happens if your contract is pre-paid, and you move to another community.

4. How often should one review their estate-planning documents? If there has been a change in the people whom you want to get your property at the time of your passing, or to oversee your affairs as provided in your documents, you should update them, and promptly. You do not need to update your legal documents every time the legislature tweaks a law or two. But if you have a financial (durable) power of attorney which was executed before 2018, when there was a major change in those statutes, or your documents provide (now outdated and unnecessary) estate tax planning, those documents likely should be updated. Otherwise, every seven to 10 years are good time markers.