Mike Wells: Beware of what you "know." Sometimes it "just ain't so"

Will Rogers (among others) is credited with saying it’s not the things we know that are the problem. It’s what we think we know “that just ain’t so.”

Daniel Kahneman, a brilliant analyst and psychology professor at Princeton, later won a Nobel Prize for his scientific validation of this insight. It turns out the brain takes a few facts and molds them into conclusions that may overshoot the facts of it all, but take us where we may want to go, anyway. In these situations, President Reagan’s advice should carry the day when you do not know important facts independently: Trust but verify.

Many of us could avoid expensive problems if we had just verified independently a material fact that’s represented to be true (generally, innocently). Which, to the surprise of everyone, is not correct.

Clients of mine were paying cash for an older home some years ago, they were getting a deal, and they did not want it to get away from them. They were sure there were no termite problems because their contractor brother-in-law had looked “under the house.” They reluctantly agreed to a professional termite inspection for a modest price at my urging. They thought it was an unnecessary “lawyer worry.”