Mike Wells: Common questions in these coronavirus times about estate-planning documents

Perhaps it is a sign of the times, but more people ask these days what happens if they do not have estate-planning documents in place if they get seriously ill or they pass away.

If you do not have a will, North Carolina statutes define who gets your property, and it is not going to track what your wishes are.

If you do not have a will, you are not alone. One recent national study estimates that nearly 60% of adults have no estate-planning documents in place at all. Without a will, you are going a long way to assuring a bit of a legal mess.

If you have minor children without a will, they will inherit and get their share when they turn 18. But in your will, you can provide a minor trust to be sure your children get their share only after college or necessary career training (21-25).

Do not be thrown off by the word “trust.” Think of a trust as a bucket. You do not have to have significant assets to have a trust. A routine account with the appropriate wording that the account is in the trust will generally work.