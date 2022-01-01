Mike Wells: Get on a better financial track for the new year

One of the challenges some working families face is what to do with their growing pile of bills. And how to change their family’s habits to avoid their financial challenges getting worse. The best legal problems are the ones which never happen. Here are some practical tips to help.

Where to start? This is often the major question. Some wonder what to do. They think they are alone, or that they really should have figured it out on their own.

Trust me on this: You have no idea how many people with well-paying jobs have significant and mounting credit-card bills (and their high interest rates). They go from month to month, too. You have plenty of company.

One of the first steps is to identify some of your habits that recurringly push your money-out level over your money-in level. Here are some of the budget busters you face and what steps you can take to avoid them:

Dining out/pick-up orders several times a month: Cut down on the number of meals ordered out and cut down the expense of what you order.

Super-sized cable/streaming or dish plans: Do you use all those entertainment options? Think about any one-month period to analyze your viewing habits.