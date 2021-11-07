Mike Wells: Have a Social Security disability claim? Get ready to wait.

Compiling the medical evidence and vocational information, and marshaling all the other relevant facts, will greatly increase your chance of prevailing.

The whole process usually takes two to three years, but it can be longer if the initial two applications are denied.

When do you receive benefits and for how long? If you appeal within the appropriate period of time, you may be eligible for back benefits. If you cannot work in the future, you may be able to receive benefits for the remainder of your life.

If you consult with an attorney, the sooner you do so the better. If the attorney is an experienced Social Security attorney, he may suggest you handle the first two steps on your own. But if you have been denied benefits and you have to go to a hearing (3rd level), it probably makes sense to think seriously about employing an attorney. The attorney’s fee is set by the SSA.

Remember: An informed choice is a smart choice.

Mike Wells is a partner with Wells Law, PLLC in Winston-Salem. Contact him at mike@wellslaw.us or 336-283-8700.