Mike Wells: Injured on the job? Here's what you should know

If you have been injured in the workplace or know someone who has, you’ve no doubt heard of “workers’ compensation,” but you may not understand it. Workers’ compensation is a collection of programs nationwide covering most employers and employees that provides compensation to employees who are injured on the job or in the workplace. The North Carolina Workers’ Compensation Act provides the rules and duties that govern employers and employees relative to job/workplace injuries.

An employer is subject to the North Carolina Workers’ Compensation Act if it employs three or more people, regardless of whether they work full time or part time. Construction subcontractors are also covered by the act. Agricultural, residential, domestic, casual workers, federal government employees, independent contractors and prisoners are excluded from coverage. Employers will purchase a workers’ compensation insurance policy to cover their employees.

Workers’ compensation is often referred to as a “grand bargain” between employers and employees because of the role it takes as an alternative to lawsuits against employers. If employees file for workers’ compensation benefits, they forego the right to sue the employer for causing the injury for which they seek benefits.

It is considered a more friendly and efficient system than requiring employees to file lawsuits to recover for all injuries. Employers are required to pay for covered injuries, illnesses and deaths without regard for fault or liability, eliminating the need for a long and expensive trial process. Because workers can file workers’ compensation claims only if an injury or illness is covered under the applicable act instead of lawsuits, workers’ compensation is considered the “exclusive remedy” for such injuries. (Injuries from intentional acts or illegal activities by an employee are not covered by the act.)

The Workers’ Compensation Act requires employees to report the accident causing the injury immediately or as soon after the injury as possible and give their employer written notice of the accident. The written notice must include the details of the accident and resulting injury. The employee must sign the notice or have someone sign it on their behalf. The sooner you report your claim after your work-related injury, the better. You want to avoid a defense that some subsequent non-work-related accident caused your injury.

Because workers’ compensation claims are not lawsuits, they follow a different process. To obtain benefits, an employee files a claim with a special administrative department in North Carolina called the North Carolina Industrial Commission. Just as with lawsuits, there is a time limit for filing claims: Claims must be filed with the Industrial Commission within two years of the accident.

The Industrial Commission determines how much compensation an employee is entitled to based on their injury unless the employee and employer mutually agree to an amount. Some injuries are significant and may cause a worker to be permanently disabled. These, of course, result in far more compensation than for minor injuries that do not affect a workers’ ability to work long-term.

Most claims for workers’ compensation result in lower compensation because the injuries involved are minor and only involve short-term absences from work. But unless the claim is settled fully (by a so-called “clincher agreement”), the employee has a limited time to reopen the claim if the work-related condition gets worse.

If you are uncertain about what to do about your claim, you may consider calling the North Carolina Bar Association Lawyer Referral line (1-800-662-7660). They will connect you with a lawyer who handles workers’ compensation claims who will provide a 30-minute conference for no more than $50 to help you decide whether you should hire a lawyer to handle your claim.

