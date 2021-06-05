Mike Wells: Keep the peace after you die through good estate planning while you're alive

How do you get all the family members to agree to sell the old farm, protect the home and access of one family to the public highway with a separate deed and right of way which are duly recorded, and decide any other necessary issues?

Be mindful that the farm may need to be surveyed to address these and other issues, which will take some time and expense. But a current survey is worth it, if only to get a fully current understanding of the actual acreage.

Decide what to do to address these issues squarely now, rather than later. Family members get scattered, some of them are having family challenges of their own, and it is hard to get a consensus to resolve this looming problem.

Listen to your estate-planning lawyer when they suggest you address these issues while you can. The expense of not addressing them while they are reasonably solvable, and the adverse family impact of not addressing them when you can, will likely be high.

Personal property keepsakes