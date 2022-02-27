Mike Wells: Legal advice is free for the asking this week

“The public benefits greatly from these NCBA/ NCBF programs. Providing access to our members for direction about routine legal questions improves access to justice in North Carolina,” said Charlotte lawyer Jon Heyl, president of NCBA and NCBF. As a career-long member of NCBA and a past president, I would add that these are exactly the kinds of programs in which lawyers should participate.

If you are not able to call Friday, remember that all lawyers in our state are called upon to provide several pro-bono hours of service each year. (And they are happy to do so, BTW.) Call before you act if you have a question about a situation and your instincts are telling you that you need to check with a lawyer. The lawyer should answer your quick question as a courtesy, most times. Because your lawyer wants you to avoid “the best problem you never have,” too! Something you assumed is not a problem could, in fact, be a problem in waiting.Remember: An informed choice is a smart choice.