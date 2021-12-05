Mike Wells: Small gifts can have large impact

Our committee received letters from recipients noting that money from our fund was the last bit of money necessary for them to go to college, to go to the college of choice for their intended career or to stay in school after their parents’ divorce.

This humble schoolteacher knew more about giving than I did. And many years after her death, that teacher, dedicated to helping young people during her 42-year teaching career, is still helping students, a few hundred dollars at a time.

Here is the point: Anyone who gives to a charitable/faith organization that promotes values dear to their heart or our personal life experience, whatever the size of the gift, makes an impact. In one of life’s sweetest stories, it really is the widow’s mite that teaches us the deepest insights about what matters most.

In addition to providing for your family, we can also provide for organizations and institutions that foster the values and principles which shaped our lives in meaningful ways: bodies of faith, educational institutions and organizations that extend the collective community hand to people in need.

A will or trust can be amended for the simple purpose of adding a gift to a charity. The cost of a small change should be very modest.