Mike Wells: Things change. Your estate-planning documents may need to as well

3. Update your beneficiary designations on your various financial accounts which allow you to name beneficiaries. Many people forget to update their beneficiary documents after the death of a loved one, and it can have an unintended consequence. When a spouse passes away, generally the surviving spouse gets the right of survivorship account. But the surviving spouse needs to update the account so that, upon their death, this account passes outside of probate directly to their beneficiaries of choice, often their adult children. Otherwise, the entire account goes through probate, with added expense.

But isn’t this done as a regular matter of course? Oh, no. I was giving a seminar on estate planning recently to a large organization which had a robust human resources department. I stated the employees likely chose to update their beneficiaries, with regular reminders from the HR department. At which point a lawyer for the HR department said: no, not really. After her tale of woe, noting how (now) former spouses were still listed to receive substantial financial benefits, instead of their present spouse, even after numerous reminders from HR, it opened a lot of eyes and ears.

Include in your routine actions you take when a couple has divorced or a loved one has passed away to update the beneficiary designations of financial assets which have beneficiary designations on them.