Mike Wells: Understand the pros and cons of a revocable trust

5. It protects your privacy. In a probate estate, your assets which pass through probate are a matter of public record. Assets which are in your trust are not a matter of public record.

Disadvantages

1. Your attorney’s fees for preparing a trust (and an accompanying will) are typically more than what you would spend on a straightforward, simple will. Depending on what assets you have and how they are titled, your net cost without a trust may be less by executing a will and having a smaller estate with more limited expenses.

2. The extra time and expense to retitle your assets into the trust.

3. If you have no real estate and the bulk of your assets are in financial accounts which allow you to transfer assets at death by right of survivorship or by so-called payable on death accounts, these assets will likely NOT be included in your probate estate. This may mean a full estate administration, with multiple inventories and the necessary greater expenses, may not be necessary. So, you spend more money on the front end of the process by setting up a revocable trust than you save at the end, cost-benefit wise.

4. A revocable trust does not protect your assets from creditors.