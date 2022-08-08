Milliken purchases Triad spinning yarn plant from Gildan

Milliken & Co. said Monday it has purchased a yarn-spinning manufacturing plant in Mayodan from Gildan Activewear Inc.

Terms were not disclosed. The Frontier spinning plant No. 3 is being renamed as the Two Rivers plant “as a nod to its dedicated team and the community it serves.”

Milliken could not be immediately reached for further comment about the purchase.

"All 138 full-time Gildan employees at the Mayodan plant have been offered employment by Milliken, subject to their own requirements," Gildan said in a statement.

Gildan said the Mayodan plant was one of its smallest in the U.S. The sale includes machinery, equipment and inventory located in the facility.

Milliken, based in Spartanburg, S.C., makes yarns for the textile, chemical, floor covering and healthcare industries.

The plant expands Milliken’s open-end yarn domestic production for its protective fabrics, workwear, government and defense, industrial, and napery textile business units. Milliken said that multiple Milliken textile plants throughout the Southeast will source their yarn needs from the Two Rivers plant.

“Investing in this plant enhances the agility of Milliken’s textile business and shores up our supply chain in the U.S. to benefit our customers,” Milliken president and chief executive Halsey Cook said in a statement.

Leigh Cockram, director of Rockingham County's Economic Development and Tourism group, said that "we trust Gildan to make business decisions that will allow them to continue to be successful and thus, we are thrilled to add Milliken & Co. to our industrial community."

Gildan, based in Montreal, has yarn-spinning manufacturing and other operations in Mocksville, Eden and Salisbury. The latest Mocksville workforce count is at more than 200.

"We have no intention to further divest our spinning assets" that consist of nine other U.S. plants, Gildan said.

"The sale of the Mayodan plant is part of Gildan’s yarn consolidation/modernization plans, which include investments over the next few years to consolidate and maximize efficiencies of our overall U.S. yarn operations intended to support the company’s textile capacity expansion plans.