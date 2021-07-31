Minority Business Enterprise program preparing for second grant round

The Minority Business Enterprise program, coordinated by Greater Winston-Salem Inc., is preparing for its second round of grant applications for Black- and Hispanic-owned local small businesses.

The grant program is managed by the Entrepreneurial Advisory Board, consisting of Black and Latino business leaders in Forsyth County. Greater Winston-Salem Inc. provides financial oversight and organizational structure.

Grants up to $25,000 are provided. The program announced in December its first round of grants that were a combined $229,000 for 21 recipients.

“Although the second round of the grant window is not finalized yet, it is expected to be opened in October,” chamber spokeswoman Ethanie Good said last week.

The $1.25 million fund was launched in October 2020 with designs to assist with business success, job retention and job creation for Black- and Latino-owned businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

To be eligible, a business must have Black or Hispanic owners and have a maximum of $1 million in annual gross sales. Businesses have to have been started on or before Jan. 1, 2020, and can range from having one to 25 employees.