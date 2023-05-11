An affiliate of Winston-Salem nonprofit Miracles in Sight has spent $1.5 million to purchase a commercial building in Clemmons, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.
The 3.65-acre property at 4740 and 4750 Commercial Park Court contains a combined 32,400 square feet of space. The property is adjacent to Bee Safe Storage off Interstate 40.
The buyer is MIS Commercial Park LLC. The seller is PTX Commercial PLC of Clemmons.
Miracles in Sight is one of the world’s largest eye banks, providing high-quality tissue for corneal transplants.
