Mixed results for opportunity zone residential areas in second quarter

The establishment of U.S. Treasury-certified opportunity zones in Forsyth in May 2018 continues to find mixed success within Winston-Salem residential markets in eight census tracts.
Opportunity zones are economically distressed census tracts qualified to receive private investments through a new vehicle known as opportunity funds.
The goal is connecting those tracts with investors, offering tax credits and other tax incentives to get investors involved.
Ten of the 11 Forsyth tracts are in the central part of Winston-Salem. They account for more than 25,000 residents. They are among 47 in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina, and 252 statewide.
The eight Forsyth tracts reviewed for the second quarter are:
Tract 1, the central business district. The average home price reached a high of $270,100. It was the first time Tract 1 had been reviewed since the fourth quarter of 2018.
Tract 3.02, the Kimberly Park neighborhood. The average home price was $60,000, down from $107,000 in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Tract 7, Innovation Quarter in downtown Winston-Salem. The average home price was $42,000, up from $29,500 in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Tract 8.02, the Atkins Community Development Corp. The average sales price was at $39,250, down from $45,000 in the first quarter of 2021.
Tract 14, Whitaker Park Business Park off Reynolds Boulevard. The campus is part of a high-profile renovation project being undertaken by Whitaker Park Development Authority Inc. and mixed-use developer Chris Harrison. The average home sale price was at a high of $117,000. The tract began at $55,250.
Tract 16.02, Smith Reynolds Airport and neighborhoods south of the airport. The average home price was $67,500, up from $40,980 in the first quarter of 2021.
Tract 17, which contains Lakeside Villas multifamily housing development. The average home sale price when the opportunity zone program began was $145,000. It has fluctuated from a low of $80,000 in the first quarter of 2020 and was at $116,000 in the second quarter of 2021.
Tract 33.13, which contains Horneytown Road. The average home price was $154,000, down from $160,000 in the third quarter of 2020.
Not reviewed were: Tract 2, in the central business district; Tract 3.01 is in the Boston-Thurmond neighborhood; and Tract 8.01, Winston-Salem State University, the UNC School of the Arts and Happy Hill neighborhood.
Winston-Salem city officials consider opportunity zones as another “tool in the economic and community development toolbox that can be used to help spur private development and redevelopment in some of the areas in our community that have not seen the growth.”
“We truly hope that it will help prime the pump to create new investment and jobs for our residents.”
There are 12 tracts in Guilford County, along with four in Alamance, three each in Randolph, Rockingham, Surry and Wilkes, two in Davidson and one each in Alleghany, Ashe, Davie, Stokes, Watauga and Yadkin.
The certified opportunity zones list for North Carolina has at least one low-income census tract in each of the state’s 100 counties.
Tracts that touch the state’s major industrial-site development areas and hurricane-impact areas are included.
