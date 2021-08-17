Mixed results for opportunity zone residential areas in second quarter

Tract 14, Whitaker Park Business Park off Reynolds Boulevard. The campus is part of a high-profile renovation project being undertaken by Whitaker Park Development Authority Inc. and mixed-use developer Chris Harrison. The average home sale price was at a high of $117,000. The tract began at $55,250.

Tract 16.02, Smith Reynolds Airport and neighborhoods south of the airport. The average home price was $67,500, up from $40,980 in the first quarter of 2021.

Tract 17, which contains Lakeside Villas multifamily housing development. The average home sale price when the opportunity zone program began was $145,000. It has fluctuated from a low of $80,000 in the first quarter of 2020 and was at $116,000 in the second quarter of 2021.

Tract 33.13, which contains Horneytown Road. The average home price was $154,000, down from $160,000 in the third quarter of 2020.

Not reviewed were: Tract 2, in the central business district; Tract 3.01 is in the Boston-Thurmond neighborhood; and Tract 8.01, Winston-Salem State University, the UNC School of the Arts and Happy Hill neighborhood.