Mobile home group pays $5.6 million for 40 Davidson tracts
Mobile home group pays $5.6 million for 40 Davidson tracts

Affiliates of Top Notch Mobile Home have spent a combined $5.6 million to purchase a combined 40 tracts in Davidson County, according to a county Register of Deeds filing Thursday.

Each affiliate lists its address as 206 W. Center St., Suite A, in Lexington.

The largest transaction involves 15 tracts being bought for $2.81 million by 40 Oaks Rentals LLC.

The other land deals were: Clemmons Court LLC paying $1.07 million for three tracts; 40 Oaks Rentals paying $980,000 for 10 tracts; 40 Oaks Rentals paying $470,000 for 11 tracts; and 7 Oaks Pads LLC paying $270,000 for one tract.

