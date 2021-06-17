Mocksville, Ashe County gain rural grant funds

Two Triad and Northwest N.C. communities have received grant funding in the latest round from the state Rural Infrastructure Authority.

In the Community Development Block Grant program, Mocksville has been awarded $250,000 toward the construction of a 30,000-square-foot manufacturing and office facility by Liberty Storage Solutions near the company’s current location.

The company designs and manufactures portable sheds and outdoor buildings. The funds will help pay for a sewer extension. The project is expected to create 50 jobs with an overall $8 million capital investment.

Ashe County received a $584,034 grant from the Industrial Development Fund to assist with a new 41-acre industrial park. Grant funds will contribute to the cost of sewer, water and industrial access.

Funding comes from a variety of specialized grant and loan programs offered and managed by N.C. Commerce Department’s Rural Economic Development Division.

Grants can support a variety of activities, including infrastructure development, building renovation, expansion and demolition, and site improvements.

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.