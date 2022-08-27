Mocksville couple' clothing boutique finds retail niche with savvy social media appeal

MOCKSVILLE — “Making every size and shape feel beautiful” is at the heart and soul of Bird & Co., a Mocksville boutique clothier owned and operated by high school sweethearts Sara and Tyler King.

Begun only four years ago, the boutique has become in-person, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok sensations, particularly among women ages 20 to 35.

While juggling caring for three young boys, the couple has expanded Bird & Co. to 28 full- and part-time employees, a 7,000-square-foot storefront at 279 N. Main St. in Mocksville and a 10,000-square-foot warehouse in Advance.

“We strive for that small-town touch with our locals, but also customers nationwide since the majority of our business is online-based,” Sara King said.

“We do offer a storefront for our locals to pick up their online orders and shop some of our favorite handpicked items.”

When asked about the inspiration for choosing Bird & Co., Sara King said, “We’re animal lovers.”

“Our first dog we ever got together was in college and his name was Bird; he was a beagle. We loved him dearly and he passed at a young age.”

The Kings say on the “About us” section of their website that “it is our desire to offer the latest trends at affordable prices.”

Although the retailer offers a wide variety of jeans, dresses, swimsuits, leggings and shoes, it’s best known for the in-house designing and production of graphic T-shirts and tops. Among its top brands are Old Row and Coast Hippie.

The boutique also offers men’s and children’s clothing, boots, accessories, jewelry and gifts.

The couple also owns The Bird’s Nest, which focuses on home decor and gifts.

“My husband motivated me to start this business back in 2018,” Sara King said.

“We had two little boys at the time, and a few pets. We knew we wanted to provide an amazing life for them and they were our motivation.

“We wanted to travel with them and be able to make it to all their ballgames by making our own schedule.”

Hannah Byers, the retailer’s manager, said that “most of our graphics T-shirts and tops come from our designs based on what our customers want.”

Byers said the retailer can turn around a graphic bleached T-shirt design request within seven to nine business days, while other orders typically take three to five days.

Other products tend to be shipped within one to three days.

“My mom was actually our first employee in that department,” Sara Long said. “She bleaches by hand every custom graphic T-shirt.”

Bird & Co. offers themed collections, such as the current tale of the tailgate promotion centered on the start of the football season and game day activities.

Inc. 5000 recognition

Recently, Bird & Co. placed as the highest-ranked Triad small business on the prestigious Inc. 5000 ranking for 2022.

The Inc. 5000 ranking identifies the fastest growing companies in the United States based on their annual revenue growth.

Bird & Co. ranked No. 128 with a 3,566% growth rate over a three-year period.

“My first dream when opening our own businesses back in 2018 was to make the Inc. 5000 list, so I knew we were going to do what it took to achieve that goal,” Sara King said.

“Once we knew what the requirements were, we crushed them. Handing over our sales numbers wasn’t a concern of mine. We worked so hard for those numbers.

“We set goals every single year. If we reach our goals, we’re hoping to make the list again.”

Byers said that, “we’ve noticed more people reaching out to us since the Inc. 5000 ranking came out.”

“We’ve had requests for more interviews and even had someone reach out to us about a TV show.”

Live connections

The warehouse is the site of Bird & Co.’s savvy social media room, where local models — known on a first-name basis by customers — offer live and taped displays of the boutique’s newest and best-selling offerings, along with product descriptions.

“A lot of our customers find out about us from TikTok, Instagram and Facebook, or through word of mouth,” Byers said.

Sara King said that since “boutiques are a dime a dozen, my goal was to figure out how to make ours different and make it fun.”

The models typically begin live product demonstrations weekdays starting at 12:30 p.m. and alternative for several hours, along with Mondays through Thursday evenings and on weekends during select hours.

“We go live almost daily to talk about the fit and style of the items we offer,” Sara King said. “Our staff works super hard to maintain this business, and they’re the backbone of the company.

“It makes our business more real. We’re real people and our customers love getting to know us on a personal basis. “They love seeing our models and getting to hangout with them each day while shopping.”

Lauren Atkins, the retailer’s social media manager and a model, said that live videos “are definitely the best way to explain the clothing, the material, to show you girls how it fits size-wise and on other materials.”

“We like to show you all kinds of different body types, so we really don’t have a target audience by age or body type,” Atkins said.

“We try to be available when our customers are available, whether it’s around lunch time, after work or after the kids are put to bed for the night.”

Byers said that “most of our sales tend to be generated from our live videos, which is where our customers know us best.”

“Our social media team works day in and day out trying to make sure we keep our platforms up to date.”

COVID challenges

Sara King said that while the retailer has had supply-chain challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic, the response has been more about “learning how to pivot and make changes to continue and grow.”

“We normally go to apparel markets in Atlanta and Vegas to shop with our vendors and hand-pick the items we sell.”

Atkins said the live videos “really began to take off during the early months of COVID-19 when people couldn’t come and shop face to face, but could shop online.”

Sara King added that “since we already had our online base, we just continued to grow it and focus on that.”

Byers said that in terms of inventory and supply-chain issues, “we’re all caught up and back to normal now.”

Giving back

The Kings said a meaningful way of connecting with its customers is through monthly “give-back promotions.’”

For example, during August, the beneficiary is the Samantha & Kyle Busch Bundle of Joy Fund.

That fund is sponsored by the veteran NASCAR driver and his wife, and is dedicated to advocating for infertility education and awareness and removing financial barriers by granting monetary awards to couples who require fertility treatments

“Every month, we make an in-house graphic (T-shirt) that our customers can purchase,” the Kings said.

“We donate 100% of proceeds to local and national organizations. Our customers love to be a part of this outreach.”

Other give-back beneficiaries in 2022 are Just HOPE Inc., Rescue Ranch, Samaritan’s Purse Response to Ukraine Crisis Relief, ABC of NC, Child Rescue Coalition and The Dragonfly House.

“We also do a give back T-shirt each month, something our customers find super special about our business” Sara King said.

“We pick an organization in need, design, sell and donate 100% of the profits from the T-shirt to that organization.

“This is something we find so much joy in doing each month.”