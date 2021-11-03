Modest slowdown in firearms demand lowers Ruger's third-quarter profit

A modest slowdown in consumer interest in firearms, coupled with a voluntary week-long production shutdown in July, resulted in lower third-quarter net income for Sturm, Ruger & Co.
Net income was $35.2 million, compared with $44 million in the second quarter and $24.7 million a year ago.
Diluted earnings were $1.98 a share, compared with $1.39 a year ago. There were no earnings forecasts from Zacks Investment Research.
Ruger released its earnings report after the market closed Wednesday.
Sales were $178.2 million in the third quarter, compared with $199.4 million in the second quarter and $145.7 million a year ago.
Ruger’s profit increase came despite a 57.5 increase in its quarterly income taxes to $12.8 million.
Christopher Killoy, Ruger’s chief executive, said in a statement the manufacturer had its eighth consecutive quarterly increase in production.
"This was our first (production) shutdown in two years, which gave our workforce a very well-deserved break, allowed us to perform some maintenance and reconfigure some of our manufacturing operations, which has us better prepared as we head into the fourth quarter and 2022," Killoy said.
"Despite a moderation of overall demand, as reflected in the last two quarters, we shipped all of the firearms that we built this quarter without the need to aggressively promote or discount our products."
There had been an industrywide sales slump once the Trump administration took office in January 2017 with a pro-gun policy that eased fears of heightened restrictions under a potential president Hillary Clinton.
By contrast, gun sales surged in the months after President Barack Obama’s 2008 and 2012 victories out of some gun owners’ fears that Obama might pursue tighter firearms restrictions.
Since the election of President Joe Biden in November, Ruger has said some individuals opted to buy their first firearm.
Others are existing gun owners adding to their collection, or stocking up on ammunition after seeing grocery stores depleted, schools closed and big events canceled.
Ruger did not mention additional hiring during the third quarter.
Ruger hired about 100 employees during the second quarter and about 400 since March. Overall, it has about 1,900 employees, including 490 employees at last count in Mayodan.
Its headquarters is in Southport, Conn., along with production operations in Earth City, Mo.; Newport, N.H.; and Prescott, Ariz.
Killoy said Ruger expects another manufacturing boost in 2021 from rolling out Marlin firearms, including from Mayodan. Ruger paid $30 million for the Marlin business from a bankrupt Remington Outdoor Co. Inc.
The key firearms industry measuring stick is the National Instant Criminal Background Check System background checks.
The checks increased just 1% for all of fiscal 2019, but soared 60% in fiscal 2020.
Through Sept. 30, checks have risen by 9% for fiscal 2021.
Ruger spent $15.6 million on capital investments during Sept. 30, and expects to finish 2021 with at least $20 million.
Ruger’s board of directors declared a third-quarter dividend of 79 cents per share, payable Nov. 30 to shareholders registered as of Nov. 15
As typical, the dividend represents 40% of net income for the quarter.
