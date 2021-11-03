Modest slowdown in firearms demand lowers Ruger's third-quarter profit

A modest slowdown in consumer interest in firearms, coupled with a voluntary week-long production shutdown in July, resulted in lower third-quarter net income for Sturm, Ruger & Co.

Net income was $35.2 million, compared with $44 million in the second quarter and $24.7 million a year ago.

Diluted earnings were $1.98 a share, compared with $1.39 a year ago. There were no earnings forecasts from Zacks Investment Research.

Ruger released its earnings report after the market closed Wednesday.

Sales were $178.2 million in the third quarter, compared with $199.4 million in the second quarter and $145.7 million a year ago.

Ruger’s profit increase came despite a 57.5 increase in its quarterly income taxes to $12.8 million.

Christopher Killoy, Ruger’s chief executive, said in a statement the manufacturer had its eighth consecutive quarterly increase in production.

"This was our first (production) shutdown in two years, which gave our workforce a very well-deserved break, allowed us to perform some maintenance and reconfigure some of our manufacturing operations, which has us better prepared as we head into the fourth quarter and 2022," Killoy said.