Modest uptick in sales, led by Collins Aerospace, lifts Raytheon to $1 billion second-quarter profit

A modest overall increase in sales for Raytheon Technologies Corp., particularly with its Collins Aerospace divisions, boosted the aeronautical giant to just more than $1 billion in second-quarter net income.
By comparison, Raytheon had a $3.84 billion loss in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 as a result of major airline disruption during the economic brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic so far.
The company reported Tuesday having diluted earnings per share was 69 cents, compared with a loss of $2.56 a year ago
Raytheon reported taking acquisition, accounting and restructuring charges with 34 cents in the quarter. Adjusted earnings were $1.03 a share.
The average earnings forecast was 92 cents by five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
Revenue jumped 13% to $15.88 billion.
The second quarter represents the first apples-to-apple financial comparison following the United Technologies Corp.'s megadeal acquisition of Raytheon that closed in April 2020.
UTC retained Collins Aerospace Inc. and Pratt & Whitney business units, while spinning off the Carrier and Otis business units. Raytheon kept its Intelligence & Space and its Missiles & Defense business units.
When the brunt of the pandemic began to be experienced in mid-March 2020, Collins Aerospace had about 1,500 local employees. The company has declined since to provide a local workforce update.
It is likely there have been significant job cuts over the past 13 months considering there have been up to 16,500 Collins jobs eliminated companywide in that time.
Collins’ second-quarter sales were up 8.2% to $4.54 billion, after being 32% to $4.37 billion in the first quarter.
Pratt & Whitney's second-quarter sales jumped 22.7% to $4.28 billion after dropping 25% to $4.03 billion in the first quarter.
Raytheon said Collins’ commercial aftermarket sales jumped 24% year over year while original equipment sales for commercial aircraft rose 8%.
"The increase in commercial sales was driven primarily by the recovery of commercial air traffic, which has resulted in higher flight hours, aircraft fleet utilization and commercial original equipment manufacturer deliveries," the company said.
Meanwhile, Intelligence and Space had $3.8 billion in sales, up 12.2%, while Missiles and Defense had $3.98 billion in sales, up 13.7%.
Greg Hayes, Raytheon's chairman and chief executive, said in a statement that the manufacturer's sales hike was "driven by the growth in our defense businesses and our ability to capitalize on the commercial aerospace recovery."
"In addition, our relentless focus on operational excellence, structural cost reduction and integration execution has enabled us to further raise our merger-related gross cost synergy target by $200 million to $1.5 billion."
The company provided updated financial guidance for fiscal 2021.
It projects having full-year sales between $64.4 billion and $65.4 billion, up $500 million on the lower end.
It forecasts full-year adjusted earnings between $3.85 and $4 a share, up from previous guidance of between $3.50 and $3.70.
Raytheon plans to spend at least $2 billion — up $500 million from its initial guidance — on share repurchases during fiscal 2021.
The company spent $632 million on share repurchases in the second quarter after spending $375 million in the first quarter.
