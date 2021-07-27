Modest uptick in sales, led by Collins Aerospace, lifts Raytheon to $1 billion second-quarter profit

When the brunt of the pandemic began to be experienced in mid-March 2020, Collins Aerospace had about 1,500 local employees. The company has declined since to provide a local workforce update.

It is likely there have been significant job cuts over the past 13 months considering there have been up to 16,500 Collins jobs eliminated companywide in that time.

Collins’ second-quarter sales were up 8.2% to $4.54 billion, after being 32% to $4.37 billion in the first quarter.

Pratt & Whitney's second-quarter sales jumped 22.7% to $4.28 billion after dropping 25% to $4.03 billion in the first quarter.

Raytheon said Collins’ commercial aftermarket sales jumped 24% year over year while original equipment sales for commercial aircraft rose 8%.

"The increase in commercial sales was driven primarily by the recovery of commercial air traffic, which has resulted in higher flight hours, aircraft fleet utilization and commercial original equipment manufacturer deliveries," the company said.

Meanwhile, Intelligence and Space had $3.8 billion in sales, up 12.2%, while Missiles and Defense had $3.98 billion in sales, up 13.7%.