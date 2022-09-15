Monarch behavioral health group plans Sept. 28 job fair

Monarch, a statewide provider of behavioral health services, will conduct a job fair from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 28 at the Best Western Plus Hanes Mall Hotel, 3330 Silas Creek Pkwy in Winston-Salem.

Monarch provides mental health, substance use disorder, intellectual and developmental disabilities services.

The nonprofit’s recruiting and staff representatives will offer onsite interviews for community-based, behavioral health enhanced services and care management positions.

The organization is hiring for more than 20 positions for services in Davidson, Forsyth and Guilford counties. Attendees are asked to bring a current resume.

For more information, call 866-272-7826 or go to www.MonarchNC.org.