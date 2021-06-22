More awkward job search scenarios

Part 2 of 2
My Goodwill Professional Center clients often ask questions about what they should do or should have done in certain situations. Perhaps you have some of these same questions. Today I’ll tackle a few more of them.
When should I show up for the interview? Get there early, whether that’s 30 minutes or less. But don’t ask the receptionist to tell the interviewer you’re in the lobby until five minutes ahead of your scheduled time.
Why not 10 or 15 minutes? The interviewer is busy with other work. By telling them you’re in the lobby, you’re creating pressure, whether you intended to or not. Do they stop what they’re doing to meet with you? Do they continue working and force you to sit tight for 15 minutes? Do they wonder about whether you can tell time, since your interview wouldn’t be for another 15 minutes?
None of their reactions is a positive one. Both parties know when the meeting is to take place, so a five-minute lead time is sufficient.
Instead, arrive early to guard against traffic and parking issues. Use that extra time for personal grooming in a rest room or nearby restaurant. If you’re in the lobby early, check out plaques or other wall and countertop items for a sense of the organization. Observe other workers there.
I’ve interviewed and haven’t heard back. What now? Address this issue during your interview. As your interview concludes, restate your interest in the position and, if they haven’t already indicated a timeline for next steps, ask what’ll happen next and when.
When they give you a date, ask whether you could contact them if you haven’t heard from them by then. They’ll almost always say yes. This gives you a date for your follow-up. You can now sound confident when you get the receptionist on that follow-up call. Let them know that the employer had told you to call on that date as a follow up to ‘xyz’ position.
I really like the job and the company, but my potential future boss appears to be a jerk. I wish I had an easy answer for you. There are so many degrees of, well, how much you like the work, the company, the growth potential, the value the job would have on your resume, etc.
As well, there are lots of degrees of “jerk” in that person across the desk. Some of your decision rests not only on your impression of the boss, but on your ability to manage that bad boss. Who knows? Maybe that boss is on their way out? Perhaps you could ask them how long they’ve been in their role. How long they’ve been with the company?
If you have other options and don’t “need” the job or don’t feel comfortable in working in such an environment, then move on to something better.
I could write a book about questions and comments I’ve heard from job seekers over the years. My hope, today, is for you to control what you can… and trust your instincts to guide you on whether to accept that new role.
