More awkward job search scenarios

I’ve interviewed and haven’t heard back. What now? Address this issue during your interview. As your interview concludes, restate your interest in the position and, if they haven’t already indicated a timeline for next steps, ask what’ll happen next and when.

When they give you a date, ask whether you could contact them if you haven’t heard from them by then. They’ll almost always say yes. This gives you a date for your follow-up. You can now sound confident when you get the receptionist on that follow-up call. Let them know that the employer had told you to call on that date as a follow up to ‘xyz’ position.

I really like the job and the company, but my potential future boss appears to be a jerk. I wish I had an easy answer for you. There are so many degrees of, well, how much you like the work, the company, the growth potential, the value the job would have on your resume, etc.

As well, there are lots of degrees of “jerk” in that person across the desk. Some of your decision rests not only on your impression of the boss, but on your ability to manage that bad boss. Who knows? Maybe that boss is on their way out? Perhaps you could ask them how long they’ve been in their role. How long they’ve been with the company?