More mixed results for Forsyth home sales in opportunity zones

“We truly hope that it will help prime the pump to create new investment and jobs for our residents.”

There are 12 tracts in Guilford County, along with four in Alamance, three each in Randolph, Rockingham, Surry and Wilkes, two in Davidson and one each in Alleghany, Ashe, Davie, Stokes, Watauga and Yadkin.

The certified opportunity zones list for North Carolina has at least one low-income census tract in each of the state’s 100 counties. Tracts that touch the state’s major industrial-site development areas and hurricane-impact areas are included.

The program was created by Congress as part of the 2017 tax reform deal as a new tax-incentive designed to drive long-term capital to distressed communities.

The legislation creates a tax break for qualified investors who wish to re-invest unrealized capital gains, avoiding standard capital gain tax obligations. The program authorized each state to designate up to 25% of its total low-income census tracts as qualified opportunity zones.

Low-income census tracks are areas where the poverty rate is 20% or greater and/or family income is less than 80% of the area’s median income.