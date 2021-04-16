More North Carolinians leaving labor force helps send state jobless rate to pandemic low of 5.2%

The sliding scale based on jobless rates is: maximum of 13 weeks at 5.6% to 6%; 14 weeks at 6.1% to 6.5%; 15 weeks at 6.6% to 7%; 16 weeks at 7.1% to 7.5%; 17 weeks at 7.6% to 8%; 18 weeks at 8.1% to 8.5%; 19 weeks at 8.6% to 9%; and 20 weeks at 9.1% and higher.

The scale is adjusted just twice a year, in January and July. The number of weeks is dependent on the average unemployment rate from July through September for the January adjustment, and for January through March for the July adjustment.

With a 5.9% rate for January, 5.7% for February and 5.2% for March, the average is 5.6%.

March data

Economists have said more employers are being encouraged by the modest improvements in the state’s economy amid recent pandemic reopening steps, particularly in the Charlotte and Triangle areas.

According to the state’s monthly employer survey, North Carolina had a net gain of 16,900 private-sector jobs from February to March. There has been a net gain of 32,200 so far in 2021.

The month-over-month gains came primarily from 4,300 in manufacturing, 4,100 in leisure and hospitality and 3,800 in professional and business services. There also was a net gain of 400 government jobs.