More North Carolinians leaving labor force helps send state jobless rate to pandemic low of 5.2%

The state’s jobless rate moved closer to pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels during March with the rate decreasing to 5.2%, the N.C. Commerce Department reported Friday.
The March rate is at the lowest level for the state since 3.9% in March 2020.
The April 2020 rate was the first to reflect the economic impact of the pandemic with at least a 44-year high of 13.5%. The rate was unchanged in May before beginning its decline in June.
The state jobless rate has dropped each month since 7.3% in September.
The declining monthly jobless rate has significant implications on North Carolinians who may be furloughed or their job ended in the second half of the year.
The maximum number of weeks for new state regular unemployment applicants has been 16 since Jan. 1.
The maximum number will now drop to 13 weeks beginning July 1.
A Republican legislative super-majority approved in 2013 a sliding scale for UI benefit weeks based on the unemployment rate.
It runs from 12 weeks — which the state had from July 2013 to January 2021 — up to a maximum of 20 weeks.
Before the UI law was passed, North Carolinians received a maximum of 26 weeks, which 44 states still continue to provide.
The sliding scale based on jobless rates is: maximum of 13 weeks at 5.6% to 6%; 14 weeks at 6.1% to 6.5%; 15 weeks at 6.6% to 7%; 16 weeks at 7.1% to 7.5%; 17 weeks at 7.6% to 8%; 18 weeks at 8.1% to 8.5%; 19 weeks at 8.6% to 9%; and 20 weeks at 9.1% and higher.
The scale is adjusted just twice a year, in January and July. The number of weeks is dependent on the average unemployment rate from July through September for the January adjustment, and for January through March for the July adjustment.
With a 5.9% rate for January, 5.7% for February and 5.2% for March, the average is 5.6%.
March data
Economists have said more employers are being encouraged by the modest improvements in the state’s economy amid recent pandemic reopening steps, particularly in the Charlotte and Triangle areas.
According to the state’s monthly employer survey, North Carolina had a net gain of 16,900 private-sector jobs from February to March. There has been a net gain of 32,200 so far in 2021.
The month-over-month gains came primarily from 4,300 in manufacturing, 4,100 in leisure and hospitality and 3,800 in professional and business services. There also was a net gain of 400 government jobs.
The monthly household survey, however, tells a different economic story.
There was a 16,281 decrease in the state’s labor force from February to March, signaling 11,338 more employed North Carolinians and 27,619 fewer listed as unemployed.
That's on top of a 6,127 labor force decrease from January to February.
Individuals who are not actively looking for work are counted as part of the labor force, but excluded from the calculations for determining the state, metropolitan statistical and county-level jobless rates.
The labor force data does not distinguish how many workers are full time, temporary or part time or how many jobs people are working.
The federal labor-statistics bureau’s U6 index includes those categories. The national U6 rate is reported monthly, while states are reported quarterly.
The U6 unemployment rate for N.C. was 12.4% on Dec. 31, compared with 10.7% nationally on March 31.
Year-over-year impact
The overall impact of the pandemic on the state’s economy continues to be shown in the year-over-year labor force totals.
The household survey finds an 0.9% increase, or by 44,472, in those considered as employed compared with March 2020, as well as a 37.2% jump, or by 70,274, in those listed as unemployed.
The employer survey has the state down 90,800 private-sector jobs, or by 2.4% year over year, and down 39,600 government jobs, or by 5.4%.
The hardest-hit sector continues to be leisure and hospitality services with 65,500 fewer jobs compared with a year ago, along with 31,000 in education and health services, 12,000 in manufacturing and 11,200 in other services.
Of the 10 private-sector employment categories, only two have had a year-over-year net gain in jobs: professional and business services at 15,600; and trade, transportation and utilities at 14,500.
"On the surface, this appears to be a very positive report," said Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State University.
"However, there was a large decline in the labor force, which accounts for half the drop in the jobless rate."
Walden said that "concerns about COVID, caring for children home from school and the generosity of jobless benefits are likely keeping a large number of jobless individuals out of the labor force."
"This is contributing to the difficulty many employers are having finding workers."
The improvements between February and March are due in part to people leaving the labor force entirely, said John Quinterno, a principal with South by North Strategies Ltd., a Chapel Hill research company specializing in economic and social policy.
For example, if the individuals who left the workforce in March had stayed, the jobless rate would have been at 5.4% instead.
"The contraction in the size of the labor force likely is linked to the fact that, while the pace of new job losses has slowed, people who have lost a job are staying unemployed for increasingly longer periods," Quinterno said.
"Even with the recent improvements, almost 89,000 fewer North Carolinians participated in the labor market in March 2021 as compared to February 2020, while 164,000 fewer people were employed."
