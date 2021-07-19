More on-time customer loan payments boost F.N.B.'s second-quarter profit

F.N.B. Corp. joined the trend of banks reporting a boost in second-quarter profit based on a pivotal recovery in its loan-loss provision.
On Monday, the bank reported a $1.1 million recovery to its provision, compared with adding $30.2 million a year ago and adding $5.9 million in the first quarter.
The provision offers a glimpse at how a bank expects its loan portfolio and revenue stream to perform as customers make monthly payments. It has a bottom-line effect on a bank’s profitability.
The bank reported net income of $99.4 million for the second quarter, up 21.8% from a year ago and up 9% from the first quarter.
Diluted earnings were 31 cents a share, up from 25 cents a year ago and from 28 cents in the first quarter.
The average earnings forecast was 28 cents by six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
F.N.B., based in Pittsburgh, expanded into the Carolinas in March 2017 after its $1.4 billion acquisition of Yadkin Financial Corp. It currently has three branches in Forsyth County and 31 in the Triad and Northwest N.C.
"Our business continued to benefit from strengthening economic conditions and a corresponding reduction in provision expense," Vincent Delie Jr., F.N.B.’s chairman, chief executive and president, said in a statement.
Loan revenue was essentially unchanged from a year ago at $227.9 million.
Fee revenue was at $79.8 million, up 2.8% from a year ago, but down 3.6% from a quarterly record of $82.8 million in the first quarter.
"The second-quarter results were supported by continued expense discipline, reflecting a $5 million decrease in operating expenses, as well as diversified revenue sources with strong contributions from record wealth management revenues, solid contributions from mortgage banking, capital markets, insurance and Small Business Administration lending," Delie said.
The company reported no COVID-19-related expense in the second quarter, compared with $4 million a year ago and none in the first quarter.
F.N.B. did not repurchase any stock during the second quarter after spending $36.2 million to repurchase 3 million shares during the first quarter.
The bank has $75.4 million remaining to spend on share buybacks under the current board authorization plan.
On June 13, F.N.B. announced plans to expand in the Baltimore metro area by paying $418 million in stock to purchase Howard Bancorp Inc. of Baltimore.
Howard has $2.6 billion in total assets with 13 full-service branches in Maryland, including five in Baltimore, as well as Washington, D.C., and northern Virginia.
F.N.B. currently has 25 branches in Maryland, including two in Baltimore. The transaction, which requires regulatory and shareholder approvals, is projected to close in early 2022.
Upon completion of the deal, F.N.B. said it would have $41 billion in total assets.
F.N.B. holds a top-10 retail deposit share in six major metropolitan markets with populations greater than 1 million counting the Triad, Triangle and Charlotte, along with Pittsburgh, Baltimore and Cleveland.
In the past year, F.N.B. has been on a branch-opening spree in Charlotte and the Triangle.
