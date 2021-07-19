More on-time customer loan payments boost F.N.B.'s second-quarter profit

F.N.B. Corp. joined the trend of banks reporting a boost in second-quarter profit based on a pivotal recovery in its loan-loss provision.

On Monday, the bank reported a $1.1 million recovery to its provision, compared with adding $30.2 million a year ago and adding $5.9 million in the first quarter.

The provision offers a glimpse at how a bank expects its loan portfolio and revenue stream to perform as customers make monthly payments. It has a bottom-line effect on a bank’s profitability.

The bank reported net income of $99.4 million for the second quarter, up 21.8% from a year ago and up 9% from the first quarter.

Diluted earnings were 31 cents a share, up from 25 cents a year ago and from 28 cents in the first quarter.

The average earnings forecast was 28 cents by six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.

F.N.B., based in Pittsburgh, expanded into the Carolinas in March 2017 after its $1.4 billion acquisition of Yadkin Financial Corp. It currently has three branches in Forsyth County and 31 in the Triad and Northwest N.C.