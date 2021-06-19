More than a workplace: Proposed 450-unit apartment complex in Innovation Quarter aims to fill surging demand for downtown housing

At one time — as recently as 2014 — plans for a 450-unit, multi-family residential complex in downtown Winston-Salem would have drawn raised eyebrows and an understandable amount of skepticism.

After all, downtown began the 21st century with only 675 residents, and there were just 453 apartment units to debut between 1983 and 2006.

Yet last week, when Innovation Quarter officials unveiled the master plan for Phase II of the North District, the proposal for the largest apartment development in downtown’s history seemed ambitious, but also timely and doable.

Phase II is planned for the 28-acre site on both sides of Research Parkway that abuts U.S. 52 and Salem Parkway.

The master plan contains as many as 10 buildings and up to 2.7 million square feet of medical and mixed-use development. The first confirmed project is an eye institute projected for completion in 2022.

“The growth of the Innovation Quarter through Phase II, and the addition of new apartments as part of that growth, is on pace with the incoming talent, startups and businesses, educational and professional opportunities that will be generated,” said Mark Owens, president and chief executive of Greater Winston-Salem Inc.