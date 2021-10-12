More Triad homeowners fall behind on mortgage payments during July

The percentage of Triad homeowners late on their mortgage payments continued to rise during July, although it remains down from a year ago.
National real-estate research firm CoreLogic released its latest monthly report Tuesday.
The report focuses on the delinquent-mortgage market, with “delinquent” defined as being at least 30 days overdue on payment.
The delinquency rate was 4.5% in July for the Winston-Salem metropolitan statistical area of Forsyth, Davidson, Davie, Stokes and Yadkin counties. That rate was up from 2.9% in the second quarter, but down from 6.7% in July 2020.
The most recent high mark for the Winston-Salem MSA was 7.3% in January 2016.
The delinquency rate also ticked up for mortgage payments more than 90 days past due, at 2.8%.
Both figures include houses in the foreclosure pipeline.
For the Greensboro-High Point MSA of Guilford, Randolph and Rockingham counties, the 30-day delinquency rate was 4.8% in July. That's up from 2.6% in the second quarter, but down from 7.1% a year ago.
The 90-day delinquency rate was at 3.1%.
CoreLogic officials have cautioned that the COVID-19-related economic shutdowns have led to at least 1 million homeowners nationwide being unable to make their mortgage payments for at least half a year.
The share of borrowers six months or more past due made up about one-half of the total delinquencies in July, with many still leaning on options, such as forbearance, loan modifications and other government provisions, to keep from entering foreclosure.
Frank Nothaft, chief economist at CoreLogic, said that "even if loan modification or income recovery is unable to help delinquent homeowners become and remain current on their payments, the double-digit rise in home prices may help them avoid a distressed sale.”
“Homeowners with substantial home equity are far less likely to experience a foreclosure sale."
Before the brunt of the coronavirus pandemic began to be felt in March 2020, economists were saying housing markets and lenders were benefiting from more homeowners being able to stay current on their monthly mortgage payments, in part because of refinancing to lower mortgage rates.
Officials with the Winston-Salem Regional Association of Realtors have cautioned that information about delinquency and/or underwater loans can affect the real-estate market by undermining consumer confidence, causing some hesitation in buying or trying to sell a house now and prompting an overreaction.
336-727-7376