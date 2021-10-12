More Triad homeowners fall behind on mortgage payments during July

The percentage of Triad homeowners late on their mortgage payments continued to rise during July, although it remains down from a year ago.

National real-estate research firm CoreLogic released its latest monthly report Tuesday.

The report focuses on the delinquent-mortgage market, with “delinquent” defined as being at least 30 days overdue on payment.

The delinquency rate was 4.5% in July for the Winston-Salem metropolitan statistical area of Forsyth, Davidson, Davie, Stokes and Yadkin counties. That rate was up from 2.9% in the second quarter, but down from 6.7% in July 2020.

The most recent high mark for the Winston-Salem MSA was 7.3% in January 2016.

The delinquency rate also ticked up for mortgage payments more than 90 days past due, at 2.8%.

Both figures include houses in the foreclosure pipeline.

For the Greensboro-High Point MSA of Guilford, Randolph and Rockingham counties, the 30-day delinquency rate was 4.8% in July. That's up from 2.6% in the second quarter, but down from 7.1% a year ago.

The 90-day delinquency rate was at 3.1%.