Mortgage delinquencies continue to trend down in Triad

The percentage of Winston-Salem area homeowners late on their mortgage payments declined during May, national real-estate research firm CoreLogic reported Tuesday.

The report focuses on the delinquent-mortgage market, with “delinquent” defined as being at least 30 days overdue on payment.

The delinquency rate was 3% in April for the Winston-Salem area, compared with 3.5% in April and 5% in May 2021. The metro consists of Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Stokes and Yadkin counties.

Still, it is the highest delinquency rate among the state's five largest metro areas.

The most recent high mark for the Winston-Salem area was 7.3% in January 2016.

The delinquency rate was 1.4% for mortgage payments more than 90 days past due, compared with 1.6% in April and 3.2% in May 2021.

Both figures include houses in the foreclosure pipeline.

By comparison, for the Greensboro-High Point MSA, the 30-day delinquency rate was 2.90%, compared with 3.4% in April and 5.3% in May 2021.

The 90-day delinquency rate was at 1.3%, down from 1.5% in April and from 3.4% in May 2021.

Officials with the Winston-Salem Regional Association of Realtors have cautioned that information about delinquency and/or underwater loans can affect the real-estate market by undermining consumer confidence, causing some hesitation in buying or trying to sell a house now and prompting an overreaction.

For the Charlotte-Gastonia-Concord Hill MSA, the 30-day delinquency rate was 2.4%, compared with 2.6% in April and 4.3% a year ago.

The 90-day delinquency rate was at 1.1%, down from 1.2% in April and from 2.8% a year ago.

For the Durham-Chapel Hill MSA, the 30-day delinquency rate was 2.1%, compared with 2.2% in April and 3.6% a year ago.

The 90-day delinquency rate was at 0.9%, down from 1.1% in April and 2.4% a year ago.

For the Raleigh-Cary MSA, the 30-day delinquency rate was 1.7%, compared with 1.9% in April and 3.4% a year ago.

The 90-day delinquency rate was at 0.7%, down from 0.9% in April and 2.3% a year ago.

“Early stage mortgage delinquencies are at a generational low, supported by a strong labor market,” said Molly Boesel, principal economist at CoreLogic.

"While the foreclosure rate remains low, about half of serious delinquencies are from mortgages that are six months or more past due. This suggests that there could be small increases in the foreclosure rate later this year.”

Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 in which he urged banks, credit unions and other lenders “not to charge customers for overdraft fees, late fees and other penalties.”

The statewide eviction moratorium expired June 30, 2021.

Until recently, most foreclosures that proceeded in 2020 and 2021 were related to vacant and abandoned properties.

“Moratoria and forbearance that helped keep homeowners out of foreclosure are expiring for many borrowers," Boesel said.

“But, on-going strong employment numbers and large amounts of equity should keep foreclosure rates low moving forward.”