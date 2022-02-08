Mortgage delinquencies continue to trend down in Triad

The percentage of Winston-Salem area homeowners late on their mortgage payments continued to edge down in November, national real-estate research firm CoreLogic reported Tuesday.
The report focuses on the delinquent-mortgage market, with “delinquent” defined as being at least 30 days overdue on payment.
The delinquency rate was 4% in November for the Winston-Salem area, compared with 4.2% in October and 6.4% in November 2020.
The most recent high mark for the Winston-Salem MSA was 7.3% in January 2016.
The delinquency rate dropped slightly for mortgage payments more than 90 days past due at 2.2%, compared with 2.3% in October and 3.9% a year ago.
Both figures include houses in the foreclosure pipeline.
For the Greensboro-High Point MSA, the 30-day delinquency rate was 4.1% in November, compared with 4.3% in October and 6.8% a year ago.
The 90-day delinquency rate was at 2.1%, down from 2.3% in October and from 4.3% a year ago.
CoreLogic officials have cautioned that the COVID-related economic shutdowns have led to at least 1 million homeowners nationwide being unable to make their mortgage payments for at least half a year.
The share of borrowers six months or more past due made up about one-half of the total delinquencies in November with many still leaning on options, such as forbearance, loan modifications and other government provisions, to keep from entering foreclosure.
Before the brunt of the coronavirus pandemic began to be felt in March 2020, economists were saying housing markets and lenders were benefiting from more homeowners being able to stay current on their monthly mortgage payments, in part because of refinancing to lower mortgage rates.
“Nonfarm employment rose 6.45 million during 2021, helping to rebuild income for families under financial stress during the pandemic,” Frank Nothaft, chief economist at CoreLogic," said in a statement.
“Income growth has helped to reduce past-due rates, and home equity build-up has reduced the likelihood of a distressed sale for families that experience financial challenges.”
Attom Data Solutions, another national real-estate research firm, reported earlier in February there was a slight drop in Winston-Salem-area homeowners considered as seriously behind on their mortgage payments during the fourth quarter.
A mortgage is underwater when a homeowner owes more on the loan than the home is worth. Attom defines seriously underwater as owing at least 25% more on a mortgage than the property’s value.
There were 3,265 Winston-Salem-area homeowners listed as seriously underwater, or 2.7%, during the fourth quarter.
That’s down from 3,877, or 3%, in the third quarter, and down from 9.577, or 6.8%, in the fourth quarter of 2020.
The biggest factor in the sharp decline has been by mortgage lenders suspending payment requirements that helped keep the seriously underwater percentage down during the pandemic.
Meanwhile, 37.4% of Winston-Salem-area households, or 45,536, were in the equity-rich category during the fourth quarter. That category includes households that own at least 50% of their residence.
By comparison, the equity-rich count was 33.2%, or 42,858, in the third quarter, as well as 20.3%, or 28,647, in the third quarter of 2020.
Part of the differences in the equity-rich counts are homeowners who have completed paying off their mortgage in recent quarters.
Attom reported the Greensboro-High Point MSA having 2.8%, or 3,918, residences considered as seriously underwater for the fourth quarter. That’s down from 4,538, or 3.2%, in the third quarter, and down from 9,347, or 6.2%, in the fourth quarter of 2020.
The region also had 38%, or 53,795, in the equity-rich category for the fourth quarter.
That’s up from 32.1%, or 45,444, in the third quarter, as well as 19.8%, or 29.959, a year ago.
Officials with the Winston-Salem Regional Association of Realtors have cautioned that information about delinquency and/or underwater loans can affect the real-estate market by undermining consumer confidence, causing some hesitation in buying or trying to sell a house now and prompting an overreaction.
