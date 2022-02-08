Mortgage delinquencies continue to trend down in Triad

There were 3,265 Winston-Salem-area homeowners listed as seriously underwater, or 2.7%, during the fourth quarter.

That’s down from 3,877, or 3%, in the third quarter, and down from 9.577, or 6.8%, in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The biggest factor in the sharp decline has been by mortgage lenders suspending payment requirements that helped keep the seriously underwater percentage down during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, 37.4% of Winston-Salem-area households, or 45,536, were in the equity-rich category during the fourth quarter. That category includes households that own at least 50% of their residence.

By comparison, the equity-rich count was 33.2%, or 42,858, in the third quarter, as well as 20.3%, or 28,647, in the third quarter of 2020.

Part of the differences in the equity-rich counts are homeowners who have completed paying off their mortgage in recent quarters.

Attom reported the Greensboro-High Point MSA having 2.8%, or 3,918, residences considered as seriously underwater for the fourth quarter. That’s down from 4,538, or 3.2%, in the third quarter, and down from 9,347, or 6.2%, in the fourth quarter of 2020.