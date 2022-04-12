Mortgage delinquencies edge up during January in Winston-Salem area

The percentage of Winston-Salem area homeowners late on their mortgage payments edged up during January, national real-estate research firm CoreLogic reported Tuesday.

The report focuses on the delinquent-mortgage market, with “delinquent” defined as being at least 30 days overdue on payment.

The delinquency rate was 3.9% in January for the Winston-Salem area, compared with 3.8% in December and 6% in January 2021.

The most recent high mark for the Winston-Salem MSA was 7.3% in January 2016.

The delinquency rate dropped slightly for mortgage payments more than 90 days past due at 1.9%, compared with 2% in December and 3.8% a year ago.

Both figures include houses in the foreclosure pipeline.

For the Greensboro-High Point MSA, the 30-day delinquency rate was 3.8%, compared with 3.9% in December and 6.4% a year ago.

The 90-day delinquency rate was at 1.9%, down from 2% in December and from 4.1% a year ago.

For the Charlotte-Gastonia-Concord MSA, the 30-day delinquency rate was 2.9%, compared with 5.2% a year ago.

The 90-day delinquency rate was at 1.5%, down from 3.4% a year ago.

For the Durham-Chapel Hill MSA, the 30-day delinquency rate was 2.5%, compared with 4.3% a year ago.

The 90-day delinquency rate was at 1.3%, down from 2.9% a year ago.

For the Raleigh-Cary MSA, the 30-day delinquency rate was 2.2%, compared with 4.1% a year ago.

The 90-day delinquency rate was at 1.1%, down from 2.8% a year ago.

CoreLogic officials have cautioned that the COVID-related economic shutdowns have led to at least 1 million homeowners nationwide being unable to make their mortgage payments for at least half a year.

The share of borrowers six months or more past due made up about one-half of the total delinquencies in December with many still leaning on options, such as forbearance, loan modifications and other government provisions, to keep from entering foreclosure.

Before the brunt of the coronavirus pandemic began to be felt in March 2020, economists were saying housing markets and lenders were benefiting from more homeowners being able to stay current on their monthly mortgage payments, in part because of refinancing to lower mortgage rates.

“The large rise in home prices — up 19% in January from one year earlier, according to CoreLogic indexes for the U.S. — has built home equity and is an important factor in the continuing low level of foreclosures,” said Frank Nothaft, chief economist of CoreLogic.

“Nonetheless, there are many homeowners that have faced financial hardships during the pandemic and are emerging from 18 months of forbearance.

The U.S. may experience an uptick in distressed sales this year as some owners struggle to remain current after forbearance and loan modification.”

Officials with the Winston-Salem Regional Association of Realtors have cautioned that information about delinquency and/or underwater loans can affect the real-estate market by undermining consumer confidence, causing some hesitation in buying or trying to sell a house now and prompting an overreaction.

