Mortgage delinquency rate continues to shrink in Winston-Salem area

The share of borrowers six months or more past due made up about one-half of the total delinquencies in December with many still leaning on options, such as forbearance, loan modifications and other government provisions, to keep from entering foreclosure.

Before the brunt of the coronavirus pandemic began to be felt in March 2020, economists were saying housing markets and lenders were benefiting from more homeowners being able to stay current on their monthly mortgage payments, in part because of refinancing to lower mortgage rates.

Frank Nothaft, chief economist at CoreLogic, said another factor is the level of job creation locally and nationwide, "supporting income growth and keeping more families current on their loans."

The Winston-Salem metro area began 2022 with a major year-over-year surge in foreclosure filings, although still at a near-historic low, according to an Attom Data Solutions report released Feb. 10.

Attom, a national real-estate research firm, listed the five-county area with 34 filings for January, which is down one from December, but up from 18 in January 2021.