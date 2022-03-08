Mortgage delinquency rate continues to shrink in Winston-Salem area

The percentage of Winston-Salem area homeowners late on their mortgage payments continued to edge down in December, national real-estate research firm CoreLogic reported Tuesday.
The report focuses on the delinquent-mortgage market, with “delinquent” defined as being at least 30 days overdue on payment.
The delinquency rate was 3.8% in December for the Winston-Salem area, compared with 4% in November and 6.3% in December 2020.
The most recent high mark for the Winston-Salem MSA was 7.3% in January 2016.
The delinquency rate dropped slightly for mortgage payments more than 90 days past due at 2%, compared with 2.2% in November and 3.9% a year ago.
Both figures include houses in the foreclosure pipeline.
For the Greensboro-High Point MSA, the 30-day delinquency rate was 3.9%, compared with 4.1% in November and 6.6% a year ago.
The 90-day delinquency rate was at 2%, down from 2.1% in November and from 4.2% a year ago.
CoreLogic officials have cautioned that the COVID-related economic shutdowns have led to at least 1 million homeowners nationwide being unable to make their mortgage payments for at least half a year.
The share of borrowers six months or more past due made up about one-half of the total delinquencies in December with many still leaning on options, such as forbearance, loan modifications and other government provisions, to keep from entering foreclosure.
Before the brunt of the coronavirus pandemic began to be felt in March 2020, economists were saying housing markets and lenders were benefiting from more homeowners being able to stay current on their monthly mortgage payments, in part because of refinancing to lower mortgage rates.
Frank Nothaft, chief economist at CoreLogic, said another factor is the level of job creation locally and nationwide, "supporting income growth and keeping more families current on their loans."
The Winston-Salem metro area began 2022 with a major year-over-year surge in foreclosure filings, although still at a near-historic low, according to an Attom Data Solutions report released Feb. 10.
Attom, a national real-estate research firm, listed the five-county area with 34 filings for January, which is down one from December, but up from 18 in January 2021.
Forsyth County, as is typical, had the most at 21. Davidson County followed with seven, Stokes County with three, Davie County with two and Yadkin County with one.
By comparison, the Winston-Salem MSA has 284 filings for 2021.
Meanwhile, the Greensboro-High Point MSA had 24 filings in January, down from 35 in December and up from 23 in January 2021.
The Greensboro-High Point MSA had 354 filings for 2021.
Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 in which he urged banks, credit unions and other lenders “not to charge customers for overdraft fees, late fees and other penalties.”
The statewide eviction moratorium expired June 30, 2021.
Until recently, most foreclosures that proceeded in 2020 and 2021 were related to vacant and abandoned properties.
Officials with the Winston-Salem Regional Association of Realtors have cautioned that information about delinquency and/or underwater loans can affect the real-estate market by undermining consumer confidence, causing some hesitation in buying or trying to sell a house now and prompting an overreaction.
336-727-7376