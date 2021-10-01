Mortgage delinquency rate ticks up in Triad for second quarter

The percentage of Triad homeowners late on their mortgage payments continued to rise during the second quarter, according to a report from national real-estate research firm CoreLogic.
The report focuses on the delinquent-mortgage market, with “delinquent” defined as being at least 30 days overdue on payment.
The delinquency rate was 2.91% in the Winston-Salem metropolitan statistical area of Forsyth, Davidson, Davie, Stokes and Yadkin counties, up from 2.36% in the first quarter.
The most recent high mark was 7.3% in January 2016.
The delinquency rate also ticked up for mortgage payments more than 90 days past due at 0.47%, up from 0.36% in the first quarter.
Both figures include houses in the foreclosure pipeline.
For the Greensboro-High Point MSA of Guilford, Randolph and Rockingham counties, the 30-day delinquency rate increased from 2.15% to 2.63%, and the 90-day delinquency rate from 0.33% to 0.48%.
CoreLogic officials have cautioned that the COVID-19-related economic shutdowns would cause payment delinquencies during the pandemic. Some lenders have offered forbearance to homeowners whose job was eliminated or furloughed.
CoreLogic said borrowers in a forbearance program who have missed a mortgage payment are included in its delinquency statistics, even if the loan servicer has not reported the loan as delinquent to credit repositories.
“The growth in homeowner equity provides a strong financial cushion for tens of millions Americans," said Frank Martell, president and chief executive of CoreLogic. "For those most impacted by the pandemic, equity gains will help play a critical role in staving off foreclosure.
“Based on projected increases in economic activity and home values over the next year, we expect to see further gains in equity and a corresponding drop in negative equity, forbearance rates and foreclosure.”
Before the brunt of the coronavirus pandemic began to be felt in March 2020, economists were saying housing markets and lenders were benefiting from more homeowners being able to stay current on their monthly mortgage payments, in part because of refinancing to lower mortgage rates.
Officials with the Winston-Salem Regional Association of Realtors have cautioned that information about delinquency and/or underwater loans can affect the real-estate market by undermining consumer confidence, causing some hesitation in buying or trying to sell a house now and prompting an overreaction.
