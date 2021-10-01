Mortgage delinquency rate ticks up in Triad for second quarter

The percentage of Triad homeowners late on their mortgage payments continued to rise during the second quarter, according to a report from national real-estate research firm CoreLogic.

The report focuses on the delinquent-mortgage market, with “delinquent” defined as being at least 30 days overdue on payment.

The delinquency rate was 2.91% in the Winston-Salem metropolitan statistical area of Forsyth, Davidson, Davie, Stokes and Yadkin counties, up from 2.36% in the first quarter.

The most recent high mark was 7.3% in January 2016.

The delinquency rate also ticked up for mortgage payments more than 90 days past due at 0.47%, up from 0.36% in the first quarter.

Both figures include houses in the foreclosure pipeline.

For the Greensboro-High Point MSA of Guilford, Randolph and Rockingham counties, the 30-day delinquency rate increased from 2.15% to 2.63%, and the 90-day delinquency rate from 0.33% to 0.48%.

