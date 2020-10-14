Mortgage delinquency remains elevated in Triad

The federal CARES Act provided forbearance for borrowers with federally backed mortgage loans who were economically impacted by the pandemic.

CoreLogic said borrowers in a forbearance program who have missed a mortgage payment are included in its delinquency statistics, even if the loan servicer has not reported the loan as delinquent to credit repositories.

As a result, CoreLogic said early-stage delinquencies (defined as 30 to 59 days past due) reached their highest level since 1999 during June.

“Four months into the pandemic, the 120-day delinquency rate for July spiked to 1.4%,” said Frank Nothaft, chief economist at CoreLogic.

“This was the highest rate in more than 21 years and double the December 2009 Great Recession peak. The spike in delinquency was all the more stunning given the generational low of 0.1% in March.”

Before the brunt of the coronavirus pandemic began to be felt in early March, economists were saying housing markets and lenders were benefiting from more homeowners being able to stay current on their monthly mortgage payments, in part because of refinancing to lower mortgage rates.