Mortgage originations continue to tumble in Triad during third quarter

The sharp hike in mortgage interest rates continues to reduce the volume of loan originations in the Winston-Salem area, according to a report released Thursday by national real-estate research firm Attom Data Solutions.

There were 4,731 mortgage loan originations in Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Stokes and Yadkin counties during the third quarter.

That's down 14.8% from 5,550 in the second quarter and down 37.9% from 7,619 a year ago.

According to Freddie Mac, the average 30-year mortgage rate was 6.61% as of Thursday, while the 15-year loan rate was 5.98%.

Existing home sales have declined over eight consecutive months because of higher mortgage rates and other costs.

The third-quarter volume for the Winston-Salem area was the lowest since 3,933 in the first quarter of 2019.

By comparison, the quarterly peak since 2000 has been 9,005 in the third quarter of 2005, while the low point was 2,609 in the fourth quarter of 2000.

For the three-county Greensboro-High Point MSA, there was a 36.1% year-over-year decline from 8,367 to 5,349, as well as an 8.8% decline compared with the second quarter.

The quarterly peak so far since 2020 was 10,392 in the second quarter of 2004, while the low is 3,202 in the first quarter of 2018.

“There are no surprises in this quarter’s loan origination numbers, as the unprecedented jump in mortgage rates has battered both the purchase and refinance markets,” said Rick Sharga, executive vice president of market intelligence at Attom.

“Prospective homebuyers have been priced out of the market by the combination of 7% mortgage rates and higher home prices.

"Refinance activity will probably continue to decline, since the majority of homeowners have loans with sub-4% interest rates.”

For the Charlotte-Gastonia-Concord MSA, there was a 47.6% year-over-year decline from 40,913 to 21,447, as well as an 18.9% decline compared with the second quarter.

For the Durham-Chapel Hill MSA, there was a 49.8% year-over-year decline from 7,487 to 3,755, as well as an 18.9% decline compared with the second quarter.

For the Raleigh-Cary MSA, there was a 48.8% year-over-year decline from 23,956 to 12,235, as well as a 19.1% decline compared with the second quarter.

Down payment status

In another Attom report released this week, the median down payment percentage was 6.8% for a residence purchased during the third quarter in the Winston-Salem area.

The median is the number in the middle, with the same amount of numbers below and above. There were 1,684 single-family and condominiums purchased in the region during the third quarter.

The median down payment was $18,083, the median sale price was $265,000 and the median loan amount was $230,000.

For the Greensboro-High Point area, the median down payment percentage was 6.9%, the median down payment was $17,800, the median sale price was $259,000 and the median loan amount was $223,418.

There were 1,816 single-family and condominiums purchased in the region during the third quarter.

For the Charlotte-Gastonia-Concord area, the median down payment percentage was 11.6%, the median down payment was $46,250, the median sale price was $400,000 and the median loan amount was $333,742.

For the Durham-Chapel Hill area, the median down payment percentage was 15%, the median down payment was $64,680, the median sale price was $430,000 and the median loan amount was $333,352.

For the Raleigh-Cary area, the median down payment percentage was 14.8%, the median down payment was $68,875, the median sale price was $465,000 and the median loan amount was $382,500.