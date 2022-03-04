Moses Cone Hospital purchases Oak Ridge site

Moses Cone Hospital has paid $5.1 million for an Oak Ridge property, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing this week.
The 6.4-acre tract is listed with an address of 1080 Z N.C. 68 North and is near Interstate 73.
Cone said in a statement that it bought the property "to allow us to develop future health care and wellness facilities in the booming airport corridor."
The seller is Retreat at 68 LLC of Greensboro.
