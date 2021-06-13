Most mask mandates were lifted one month ago; businesses and customers are settling into a phase of personal responsibility

One month into a mostly maskless North Carolina, most individuals and businesses appear to have settled into a "don't ask, don't tell" vaccination approach.
Gov. Roy Cooper lifted most COVID-19 pandemic masking and social-distancing guidelines on May 14.
Cooper's decision ushered in what is becoming known as the personal responsibility or honor system phase that will last until he ends his statewide pandemic emergency order.
Fully vaccinated individuals are allowed to go to most public settings without a face covering.
Meanwhile, Cooper, state Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen and local infectious diseases experts continue to strongly recommend that the 46% of adult North Carolinians who are unvaccinated continue to mask and social distance in public settings.
In response, many retail businesses and fitness centers have adopted their version of the "It's your choice" approach.
The importance of the personal responsibility/honor system factor is that in many, if not most, instances it's unclear who's vaccinated or unvaccinated based on the current maskless guidelines that will remain in place until at least July 30.
"Our biggest concern is the virus really picking up among those who are unvaccinated," Cooper said Thursday. "There are 2.5 million adults in North Carolina who have yet to be vaccinated.
"Even with our numbers going down, we're still concerned about (after) Memorial Day when so many people got together, and perhaps a lot of them were unvaccinated."
Don't argue
The two Carlton's convenience stores in Clemmons represent one microcosm of the maskless challenge.
The stores have remained busy throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, in large part because of their reputation for having large N.C. Education lottery winners. In 2020, Carlton's was the second-leading lottery retailer in North Carolina with about $3.8 million in net sales.
Megan Messick, manager of the Carlton's Tanglewood store, said Friday that although all employees are fully vaccinated, it still asks customers to adhere to social-distancing guidelines while inside.
"If you are fully vaccinated (as a customer), you don't have to wear a mask," Messick said. "I've told our staff not to get into an argument with a customer over whether they are vaccinated or not. It's not worth the argument."
The operators of Buie's Market in Winston-Salem initially kept enforcing a mask mandate after May 14 "until we had a broader understanding of the CDC guidelines regarding COVID transmissions between individuals who are vaccinated," said Sarah Castle, the market's marketing and social media director. "As of early June, we relaxed mask regulations. Our space is very open, and traditionally we have our big garage door window open for even more optimal air quality."
Castle said that prior to relaxing its standards, store management spoke with employees individually about any masking or social-distancing concerns.
"We also wanted to make decisions that made our customers feel safe, so we waited and did a poll with our customers regarding event engagement and the general feel," Castle said. "The response was largely positive (given) the growing comfort of our customers in their daily activities outside of their home, so we decided to move forward with broadening our regulations."
Castle said Buie's Market has been fortunate to have what she called "a community of conscientious individuals who, if they have not been vaccinated, choose to continue to wear their masks when in store."
"Those who have been vaccinated sometimes continue to wear their masks," Castle said. "We respect and value their decision to do so. Others choose not to.
"It is obvious that folks have missed human interaction. There are more people stopping to have conversations with us or one another."
Case by case
Retailer response to the relaxing of the mask restrictions has been essentially on a case-by-case basis "because our membership covers such a diverse base," said Gary Salamido, president and chief executive of NC Chamber. "It remains clear that the safety of people, employers and customers is the top priority of businesses across all industries. For example, a business with constant public interface may need stricter guidelines than an organization that might allow employees to continue working from home.
"It’s not a one-size-fits-all approach as organizations have different needs."
Andy Ellen, president and general counsel of N.C. Retail Merchants Association, said members recognize the current honor system phase is prudent to "maintain a safe shopping experience for both their customers and their store associates."
"This continues to be an honor system to avoid confrontations with customers who may not yet have received their vaccine due to health concerns or that may not bring vaccination card to the store," Ellen said.
Cooper addressed retail settings in his May 14 remarks, saying: "If I went to a grocery store that was not requiring masks, I would not wear my mask in the grocery store and would feel comfortable going more places without my mask.
"I think it’s a good thing. I want to abide by whatever a retail establishment would do and also want to abide by mandatory mask rules in those certain settings.”
Blended responses
Some businesses are blending their public-facing responses with their return-to-work plans.
Truist Financial Corp. said it has consistently followed social distancing, sanitization protocols and mask-wearing guidance from leading health authorities and experts.
"We’ve recently updated our workplace mask and social distancing guidelines for teammates and clients to align with the most recent CDC guidance for fully vaccinated individuals," Truist spokesman Brian Boudreaux said. "Except where mandated by state law or local ordinance, fully vaccinated individuals are no longer required to wear masks in Truist facilities and branches.
"We recognize and respect that mask wearing is a personal decision for our fully vaccinated teammates and clients."
Wells Fargo spokesman Josh Dunn said the bank "is encouraging all customers to wear face coverings out of consideration for individuals who have not been vaccinated."
"But, it is no longer a requirement for customers who have been fully vaccinated and where state and local guidance allows," he said.
Dunn said the bank requires all retail-branch, operations and contact center employees to continue wearing face coverings, regardless of vaccination status, "given the high volume of in-person interactions they have each day."
"Employees in other workplaces who are fully vaccinated are not required to wear a face covering while seated at their workstation, but are encouraged to wear face coverings in office settings other than their workstations.
Reynolds American Inc. and its operating companies are not currently requiring any employee to be vaccinated against COVID-19, but they do encourage those who can be vaccinated to do so, spokeswoman Kaelan Hollon said.
"Unless law or certain circumstances surrounding this evolving pandemic dictate otherwise, the choice to be vaccinated is solely that of the employee."
Reynolds said its corporate headquarters and Bowman Gray Technical Center will be expanded on July 1 from operating at 50% employee capacity to 100%.
"Effective Sept. 7, employees are expected to resume pre-COVID levels of in-office attendance," Hollon said.
Greeting the public
Local hospitality venues, particularly national brand hotels, continue to strongly encouraging masks for guests in public spaces, as well as require masks for staff, since they can’t require proof of vaccination, said Marcheta Keefer, marketing and communications director for Visit Winston-Salem.
"The national brands defer to local management since there are so many different guidelines and restrictions from state to state and even city to city," Keefer said.
As far as the Visit Winston-Salem visitor center, Keefer says it is following state/city mask mandates.
"We have posted entryway signage that encourages non-vaccinated guests to wear masks," Keefer said. "Our visitor information specialists have the option to wear masks at their discretion.
"We still have Plexiglass partition at the front information desk, still have hand sanitation kiosks and disinfect surfacing on a twice-daily basis."
Downtown Winston-Salem's Innovation Quarter represents an intriguing look into the maskless phase given the prominence of its "live-work-play" atmosphere.
Innovation Quarter contains more than 170 companies, five local academic institutions, more than 3,700 employees, 1,800 degree-seeking students and more than 8,000 workforce trainee participants.
There are about 770 apartments and condominiums within or close by the district, along with public outdoor park settings that attract concerts, food festivals and yoga classes.
"Innovation Quarter public spaces have featured clear signage about mask usage since last year," said James Patterson, the quarter’s director of marketing and communications. "That signage has remained in place over the last several weeks, as we have worked to align with our tenants, partners and medical leadership at Wake Forest Baptist Health on mask usage going forward.
"Our property management and security teams have done an exceptional job of politely and effectively enforcing mask usage over the last year."
"We are confident that this updated CDC and state guidance is well-suited to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in public spaces like ours." Patterson said.
336-727-7376