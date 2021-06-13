Most mask mandates were lifted one month ago; businesses and customers are settling into a phase of personal responsibility

Castle said that prior to relaxing its standards, store management spoke with employees individually about any masking or social-distancing concerns.

"We also wanted to make decisions that made our customers feel safe, so we waited and did a poll with our customers regarding event engagement and the general feel," Castle said. "The response was largely positive (given) the growing comfort of our customers in their daily activities outside of their home, so we decided to move forward with broadening our regulations."

Castle said Buie's Market has been fortunate to have what she called "a community of conscientious individuals who, if they have not been vaccinated, choose to continue to wear their masks when in store."

"Those who have been vaccinated sometimes continue to wear their masks," Castle said. "We respect and value their decision to do so. Others choose not to.

"It is obvious that folks have missed human interaction. There are more people stopping to have conversations with us or one another."

Case by case