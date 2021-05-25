 Skip to main content
Mother-daughter team opens Evelyn Rose Boutique store
Mother-daughter team opens Evelyn Rose Boutique store

The Evelyn Rose Boutique retail store will be holding grand-opening events from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 916 Burke St. in Winston-Salem.

The apparel and accessories store is owned and operated by the mother-daughter team of Christi and Rachel Morales. The entrepreneurs had converted an airstream vehicle into a mobile boutique.

The store will be offering Friday first access to new arrival products and special promotions. There will be swag bags for the first 20 customers on Saturday.

